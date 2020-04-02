Zcoin Trading 3% Lower This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00046925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $31.17 million and $17.58 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.02099591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.03443570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00589119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00746875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075324 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00478387 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,812,543 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, QBTC, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, BX Thailand, Koinex and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

