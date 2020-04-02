Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $6,937.72 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004674 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,785,411 coins and its circulating supply is 12,785,411 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

