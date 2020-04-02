ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005792 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

