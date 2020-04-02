ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,335.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $22,335.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,295,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

