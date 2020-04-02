Zero (ZER) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $106,219.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00110442 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00082395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002519 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

