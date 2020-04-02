Zilla Price Down 3.5% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $191,800.51 and approximately $3,169.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

