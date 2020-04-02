Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,679 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Zoom Video Communications worth $27,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,712.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,228 shares of company stock valued at $111,224,035 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.39.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

