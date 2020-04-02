Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $13.14 on Thursday, hitting $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,214,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,548.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,228 shares of company stock valued at $111,224,035.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

