ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Hits $394,701.85

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Liquid and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $394,701.85 and approximately $11,565.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072057 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00342792 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000878 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011352 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012640 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

