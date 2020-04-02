ZumCoin Price Up 17% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $539,633.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

