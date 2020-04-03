-$0.02 EPS Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,637. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

