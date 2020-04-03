-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Titan Medical from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.50. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

