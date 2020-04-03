$0.10 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 14,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,157. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

