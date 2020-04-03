$0.10 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.22. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

F stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,572,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,893,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

