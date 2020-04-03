-$0.11 EPS Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is $0.60. Apache reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NYSE:APA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

