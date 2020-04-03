$0.13 EPS Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Dougherty & Co raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Mimecast stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 784,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.09, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,072,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.