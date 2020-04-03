$0.19 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 762,632 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,950,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

