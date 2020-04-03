-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soliton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 168.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter worth $319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 144.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Soliton by 2,189.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.22. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

