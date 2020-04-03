$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 328,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,002 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

