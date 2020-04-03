$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.04. NCR posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

