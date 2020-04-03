-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.33). Duluth posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152,050 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

