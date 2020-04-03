$0.47 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.31. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.