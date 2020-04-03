$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NS stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,361,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

