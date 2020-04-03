$0.48 EPS Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $967.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,601,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

