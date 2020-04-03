$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.95. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

NBIX stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 261.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

