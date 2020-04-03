$0.59 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Avaya reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

AVYA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 7,424.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

