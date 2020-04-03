-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.86). Tenneco posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 219.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 274,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 128,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

