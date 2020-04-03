$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 4,250 shares valued at $210,689. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,624. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.