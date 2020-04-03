$0.78 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,001,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

