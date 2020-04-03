$0.84 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $87,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 684,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

