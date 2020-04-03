-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.79). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VYGR shares. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.13. 334,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,425. The firm has a market cap of $322.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

