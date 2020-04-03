$0.91 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

