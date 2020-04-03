0xBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $500,984.45 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $500,984.45 and $639,611.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04430886 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010570 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.