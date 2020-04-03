0xcert Price Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $399,050.83 and approximately $61,079.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.04485354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

