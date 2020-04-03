$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.10 million and the highest is $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $49.99 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

