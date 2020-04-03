$1.47 EPS Expected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Metlife reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

