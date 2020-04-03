$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $5,569,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

