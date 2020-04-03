$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to report $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 million and the lowest is $120,000.00. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $12.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $19.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

A number of analysts have commented on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.08. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

