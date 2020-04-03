$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.00 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

