$102.28 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $102.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $108.11 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $102.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $409.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $451.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $459.39 million, with estimates ranging from $423.06 million to $479.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $9.14 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

