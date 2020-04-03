$102.98 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to post $102.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.88 million and the lowest is $102.08 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $79.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $413.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $414.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.57 million, with estimates ranging from $416.91 million to $442.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2,417.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

