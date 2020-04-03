10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00.

10x Genomics stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresite Capital Management I LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,699,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,333,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

