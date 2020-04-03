10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells $1,961,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $1,961,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TXG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,948. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,699,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

