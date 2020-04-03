$147.38 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.04 million and the highest is $147.70 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $148.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $622.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $686.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCO. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 480,544 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCO opened at $42.87 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.