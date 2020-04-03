14,808 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.48. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,590 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

