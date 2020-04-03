$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $16.19 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $15.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $63.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $68.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.40 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $78.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

AJX opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.89%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 84.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.