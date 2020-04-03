$16.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $16.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the highest is $17.14 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $70.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.21 billion to $73.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $114.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

