16,805 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,078,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,954. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

