16,896 Shares in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

