16,977 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,005,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,670. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.